Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' sells 25,000+ tickets in India

By Aikantik Bag 01:41 pm Nov 01, 2023

'The Eras Tour' concert film releases on Friday

Taylor Swift is on her journey of global domination and the celebrated pop star is currently unstoppable. Swift's fan base ranges across generations and her upcoming concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is set to hit Indian theaters on Friday. Indian Swifties, it's time to hail the Queen! The advance booking figures have been quite impressive here.

Perfect breather between Dussehra and Diwali releases

As per Himesh Mankad, the national multiplex chains PVR INOX and Cinepolis have sold over 25,000 tickets for the opening day. The trend suggests that the film will rake in quite well in the Indian market. Interestingly, it's getting released just before the mega release of Tiger 3. The Sam Wrench directorial will be pitted against Leo and 12th Fail at the box office.

