Lee Seung-gi, Lee Da-in announce pregnancy; expected delivery in February

By Aikantik Bag 01:38 pm Nov 01, 202301:38 pm

Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in to become parents soon

South Korean actor Lee Da-in is overjoyed to be expecting her first child with her husband, actor and singer Lee Seung-gi, as confirmed by her agency, 9 Ato Entertainment. The statement read, "A precious life has come to actress Lee Da-in. Currently, actress Lee Da-in is preparing to welcome the blessing that will arrive in February of next year, prioritizing her health and stability."

Couple tied the knot in February this year

Seung-gi's agency Human Made also shared a statement that read, "We would like to share the news of a precious life that came to Lee Seung Gi's family. Lee Seung-gi is currently cautiously yet gratefully waiting for a new life to be born next year. We hope you will send warm blessings and support to Lee Seung-gi." The couple made their relationship public in 2021 and tied the knot in February, 2023.

Recent work of the couple

Seung-gi recently starred in the K-drama The Law Cafe and participated in variety shows such as Bro & Marble, Strong Heart League, and Brother Ramyeon. On the other hand, Da-in appeared in My Dearest: Part 1 and Part 2, acting alongside Namkoong Min, Ahn Eun-jin, Lee Hak-joo, Kim Yun-woo, and Lee Chung-ah. The K-drama aired on MBC TV and was available for streaming on Wavve and Viki platforms in South Korea.