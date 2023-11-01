Matthew Perry had no memory of proposing to Molly Hurwitz



By Tanvi Gupta 01:31 pm Nov 01, 2023



Four days after the shocking demise of Matthew Perry, social media is abuzz with the revelations made in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. In this book, the F.R.I.E.N.D.S actor admitted to having no recollection of proposing to his ex-fiancée, Molly Hurwitz—a literary agent. He disclosed that the proposal to Hurwitz took place while he was at a Swiss rehab center in 2020, under the influence of drugs.

Why does this story matter?

In his memoir, Perry not only revealed details about his engagement to Hurwitz but also delved into his battle with substance abuse. The actor grappled with drug addiction for 35 years, sharing that he spent an estimated $9M on his path to sobriety. He expounded on the toll of his addiction, stating he had been through rehab 15 times. Perry also recounted a near-death experience in 2019, triggered by a burst colon.

'Then I'd proposed, high as a kite...'

In contrast to Chandler Bing—Perry's iconic character from F.R.I.E.N.D.S—and Monica Geller's (Courteney Cox) proposal, the actor revealed in his book that he proposed to ex-fiancée Hurwitz while he was "high as a kite." Perry wrote: "I didn't want to be this injured and alone during COVID-19. I was high on 1,800 milligrams of hydrocodone when I asked her to marry me." "And she knew it, too. And she said yes," he added.

Perry, Hurwitz called off their engagement in June 2021

Upon exiting rehab and attaining sobriety, Perry was taken aback to learn he was engaged to Hurwitz and cohabiting with her and her dogs in Los Angeles. The pair had already picked out names for their future offspring, drawing inspiration from a film Perry starred in, The Whole Nine Yards. "I didn't remember—needless to say, we broke up," he noted. The duo was together from 2018 to 2021, ending their engagement in June 2021.

Meanwhile, Hurwitz recently broke silence on Perry's passing

Following Perry's tragic death, which occurred from an apparent drowning in his jacuzzi last weekend, Hurwitz shared an emotional tribute on Instagram. She expressed her love for him and acknowledged his talent. Hurwitz spoke about her "deep love" for the 54-year-old actor but also admitted that he was a complex individual who brought her considerable pain. She also expressed a sense of relief that Perry was now at peace.