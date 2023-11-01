5 most-anticipated Hollywood sequels

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

5 most-anticipated Hollywood sequels

By Namrata Ganguly 12:34 pm Nov 01, 202312:34 pm

Upcoming sequels in Hollywood

When it comes to the sequels to their favorite movies, fans eagerly wait for years and decades for the return of their beloved characters or superheroes, sometimes even for supervillains, immersive fictional worlds, and captivating storylines. From blockbuster franchises to cinematic classics, the below-listed Hollywood sequels are poised to set the silver screen on fire once again in the upcoming year.

2/5

'Deadpool 3' (2024)

One of the most-awaited and anticipated Marvel films is the upcoming third installment of the Deadpool franchise which is yet to be titled. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the untitled Deadpool movie is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2024. Reynolds brings the iconic antihero to life with an irresistible blend of irreverent humor, charisma, and spot-on self-awareness.

3/5

'Gladiator 2' (2024)

Over two decades after the release of the epic historical drama Gladiator, Ridley Scott is set to bring its sequel in 2024. Featuring a new protagonist, Gladiator 2 has woven together a unique and thrilling storyline that follows the son of Maximus, Lucius. It stars Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Paul Mescal, Derek Jacobi, and Djimon Hounsou, among others.

4/5

'Dune: Part Two' (2024)

Denis Villeneuve is back with yet another mesmerizing saga of Paul Atreides, portrayed by Timothée Chalamet. An adaptation of Frank Herbert's namesake two-part novel, the 2021 epic sci-fi film Dune won six Oscars. The upcoming sequel follows the protagonist Atreides uniting with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen as he avenges the destruction of his family. It also stars Florence Pugh and Rebecca Ferguson.

5/5

'Joker: Folie à Deux' (2024)

Joaquin Phoenix is all set to reprise his Oscar-winning role of the DC Comics supervillain Joker aka Arther Fleck. Directed by Todd Phillips, the 2019 psychological thriller film Joker gives you a glimpse into the origin story of Batman's nemesis. Starring Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, Joker: Folie à Deux will transport the audience into an even deeper, twisted, and distorted world of Fleck.