Hrithik Roshan wishes Saba Azad on birthday; pens heartfelt note

Entertainment 1 min read

By Aikantik Bag 12:25 pm Nov 01, 202312:25 pm

Happy birthday, Saba Azad!

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood and the duo never shies away from showing their affection and love for each other on social media. On Azad's 38th birthday, the War actor penned a heartfelt note for his beloved "Sa" and referred to her as "home." Roshan also posted a photograph with Azad.

Roshan wrote about partnership, being someone's safe place

Roshan took to Instagram and wrote, "We all look for that place. That place where you can feel warm, inspired and safe enough in a partnership - just enough, to be able to shout out together 'C'mon life, gimme what you got, bring on the adventure!!' That's what it feels like with you. like Home." Fans showered love in the comments section.

