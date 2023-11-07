Kamal Haasan's 69th birthday: His most remarkable international honors, achievements

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Kamal Haasan's 69th birthday: His most remarkable international honors, achievements

By Isha Sharma 04:10 am Nov 07, 202304:10 am

Living legend Kamal Haasan turned a year older on Tuesday

Long before social media stamped actors with the "pan-Indian star" seal, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan delivered classics that worked their magic across India. A four-time National Film Awardee, his talents span more than acting: he's also a director, writer, producer, singer, and lyricist. While he unquestionably rules Bollywood and Kollywood, his international fan-following is also second to none. On his 69th birthday, take a look.

2/5

'Uttama Villain'

Haasan became the recipient of the Best Actor for Uttama Villain at the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival in November 2016. It also won Best Film. Directed by Ramesh Aravind, it was written and produced by Haasan, who featured in the lead role alongside cast members such as K Viswanath, K Balachander, Jayaram, and Andrea Jeremiah. The title translates to "The righteous/pure-hearted villain."

3/5

'Virumaandi'

Haasan donned several hats for the action-drama Virumaandi, released in 2004. Not only did he direct it, he also starred in it, produced it, penned it, and co-edited it. A critical and commercial success, it co-starred Pasupathy, Nassar, Rohini, and G Gnanasambandam, among others. It won Haasan the European Fantastic Film Festival Federation Asian Award at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (South Korea).

4/5

'Hey Ram'

Haasan's 2000 directorial film Hey Ram is considered one of the most landmark films in India. Co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Hema Malini, Rani Mukerji, Girish Karnad, and Om Puri, it is a testament to Haasan's artistic capabilities, with him writing the Tamil dialogues, screenplay, and story, and co-producing this alternate history drama. It was screened at the 25th Toronto International Film Festival.

5/5

His other remarkable achievements

Apart from making an international splash with these achievements, he was also honored with the Sun Mark Ltd LIFF Icon Award for his outstanding contribution to cinema at the London Indian Film Festival 2016. Before that, in 2013, he was lauded with another similar award at the New York Festivals International Film & TV Awards after engaging in a discussion about Bollywood's international appeal.