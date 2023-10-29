Box office: Vikrant Massey's '12th Fail' witnesses over 125% growth

Box office: Vikrant Massey's '12th Fail' witnesses over 125% growth

By Isha Sharma 02:07 pm Oct 29, 202302:07 pm

'12th Fail's box office day two collections

Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail—a social drama that directly caters to civil service aspirants—was released on Friday. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, it is inspired by the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and based on Anurag Pathak's book, 12th Fail: Hara Wahi Jo Lada Nahi. Despite being pitted against Tejas and Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, it is on the right track commercially.

It made over Rs. 2cr on Saturday

Film critic-trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on X on Sunday that the social drama witnessed a mammoth 127.27% growth on Saturday compared to Friday. This is particularly noticeable because, per Adarsh, business generally takes a nosedive in the days leading up to Diwali. While the film opened at Rs. 1.11cr, it added another Rs. 2.51cr on Saturday, taking its total business to Rs. 3.62cr.

Why '12th Fail's business boomed on Saturday

12th Fail's success can be traced to Chopra's years of filmmaking experience as well as the excellent reviews it received on Thursday and Friday. With many calling it Massey's career-best performance, 12th Fail seems to have emerged as cinegoers' first choice of three projects that debuted Friday. Recently, cricketer Shubman Gill also called the film "very inspirational," adding it "tells what India is about."

This is what '12th Fail' is about

In 12th Fail, Massey plays Sharma, who lives in a village in Chambal and has once flunked Class 12. While battling financial depravities and challenging corrupt authorities, he chances upon police officer Dushyant Singh (Priyanshu Chatterjee), whose honesty becomes his life's mantra. Deciding to become exactly like him, he travels to Delhi and eventually clears the UPSC Civil Services Exam on his last attempt.

Massey's career so far, upcoming projects

Massey started his career in 2007 with the teen TV drama Dhoom Machao Dhoom and subsequently worked in shows such as Dharam Veer, Balika Vadhu﻿, and Qubool Hai. He has also subsequently appeared in films like Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, and A Death in the Gunj. Massey will next be featured in the sequel of Haseen Dillruba and Sector 36, among other projects.