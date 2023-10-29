Matthew Perry's last Instagram post eerily features hot tub

Matthew Perry's last Instagram post eerily features hot tub

By Isha Sharma 01:47 pm Oct 29, 202301:47 pm

Matthew Perry's last Instagram post goes viral after actor's death

Matthew Perry—who played one of the most loved comedic geniuses on television, Chandler Bing, in F.R.I.E.N.D.S—has reportedly died after accidentally drowning in his hot tub. The accident transpired at his Los Angeles residence on Saturday (local time), and authorities have struck out any chance of foul play. Now, fans are leaving condolence messages under his last Instagram post, which, eerily, featured a hot tub.

Perry called himself 'Mattman'

In the last photo he uploaded on Instagram almost a week ago, Perry could be seen comfortably settled in his large hot tub as the moonlight fell on him. He captioned it, "Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman." "Mattman" is a play on the iconic literary/cinematic character of Batman, a pivotal part of the American pop culture consciousness.

Take a look at said photo here

Instagram post A post shared by mattyperry4 on October 29, 2023 at 1:13 pm IST

People left tear-jerking moments under this post

Fans have left heartbreaking comments under Perry's last Instagram post. Someone wrote, "The One Where We All Cried," referring to the singular way all episodes were titled in F.R.I.E.N.D.S, while another said, "Just realized you're the only one who never got to grow up watching Chandler Bing. Rest in peace." "RIP Matty. I feel as if you were my friend," grieved another fan.