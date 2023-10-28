'Tiger 3' to 'Khichdi 2': Bollywood films releasing this November

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-led 'Tiger 3' is the biggest film releasing in November 2023

After witnessing multiple clashes and releases during Navratri and Dussehra, movie buffs are now eagerly awaiting films that are releasing in November. The highest anticipation revolves around Yash Raj Films's Tiger 3, which has blocked a Diwali release. With November almost here, we bring you a list of Hindi movies that are set for a theatrical release next month; check out.

'UT 69'

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's businessman-husband Raj Kundra has turned to acting with his debut movie UT 69. Directed by Shahnawaz Ali, it's based on the two months that Kundra spent inside the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, as an undertrial prisoner. Kundra, an accused in the pornography case, was released on bail from the jail in 2021. Date of release: November 3

'Tiger 3'

One of the biggest releases of 2023, Tiger 3, is all set to release on Diwali. After several delays, the Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi starrer will finally be hitting cinema halls. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the YRF Spy Universe movie will also feature a cameo of Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan. Date of release: November 12

'Khichdi 2'

Get ready for a laughter riot as the Parekh family is set to entertain you once again. Starring Supriya Pathak, Anang Desai, Rajeev Mehta, Vandana Pathak, and Jamnadas Majethia, Khichdi 2 is helmed by Aastish Kapadia. The film will also feature cameos of Pratik Gandhi, Kirti Kulhari, Farah Khan Kunder, Anant Vidhaat, and many others. Date of release: November 17

'Farrey'

Two weeks after Tiger 3, Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri is set to make her big Bollywood debut with Farrey. The film is directed by Soumendra Padhi, best known for helming Netflix's series Jamtara. Farrey's teaser was released on social media in September by Khan, who has also backed it under his production house, Salman Khan Films. Release date: November 24