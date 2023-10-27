'Free Guy' to 'Stranger Things': Shawn Levy's best works

'Free Guy' to 'Stranger Things': Shawn Levy's best works

By Namrata Ganguly 06:26 pm Oct 27, 202306:26 pm

Best Shawn Levy movies, shows to watch

While Shawn Levy has been directing comedy films since the '90s, he has witnessed the most love and a career resurgence only recently with his collaborations with Ryan Reynolds such as Free Guy and The Adam Project and the popular Netflix series Stranger Things. And now, Levy's most-anticipated project is the upcoming Marvel film Deadpool 3. As you wait for it, watch these.

'The Adam Project' (2022)

The 2022 sci-fi adventure film The Adam Project stars Reynolds as a pilot who travels back in time to seek help from his younger self. As they embark on an operation to save the future, they confront their shared past and connection with family. The film combines action, heart, and a dash of humor to create an engaging journey through time, family, and destiny.

'Free Guy' (2021)

Levy's 2021 rollicking action-comedy film Free Guy, which offers a unique take on the world of video games, stars Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Joe Keery, and Taika Waititi. Starring Reynolds as an NPC (non-playable character) who gains sentience in a chaotic open-world game, the film combines humor, action, and a dose of self-awareness and challenges perceptions of reality and heroism.

'Stranger Things' (2016- )

Set in the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins, the sci-fi horror series Stranger Things is one of Levy's most popular works. A group of young friends embarks on a quest to find their missing friend, uncovering supernatural forces, government conspiracies, and a girl with psychokinetic abilities along the way. It combines nostalgic references with suspense, creating a nostalgic journey into the unknown.

'Real Steel' (2011)

The 2011 gripping sci-fi sports drama film Real Steel is set in a future where human boxing has been replaced by colossal robots. Starring Hugh Jackman, the film follows the journey of a former boxer who teams up with his estranged son to train an unlikely robot contender. With electrifying action sequences and a heartfelt story of redemption, it is an adrenaline-packed underdog tale.

'Night at the Museum' (2006)

Levy's 2006 film Night at the Museum is a family-friendly fantasy-comedy adventure that brings the museum exhibits to life after dark. Starring Ben Stiller as a night security guard, chaos ensues when the artifacts, including a mischievous T-Rex and a miniature cowboy, come to life. It combines humor, adventure, and a touch of wonder, making it an entertaining exploration of imagination and history.