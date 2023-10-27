Akshay Kumar-Mohit Suri's next to start filming in 2024: Reports

Akshay Kumar-Mohit Suri's next to start filming in 2024: Reports

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

Helmed by Mohit Suit, 'Psycho,' starring Akshay Kumar, is produced by Rohit Shetty

Akshay Kumar is all set to collaborate with Mohit Suri. Titled Psycho, the upcoming film will reportedly be the first project between the industry biggies. According to fresh reports, the upcoming film is set to go on the floors next year. The reports further claimed that the movie will be backed by Rohit Shetty, who previously directed the Kumar starrer cop drama Sooryavanshi.

Why does this story matter?

Suri, who made his directorial debut in 2005 with Zeher, is known for directing films such as Murder 2, Aashiqui 2, and ﻿Ek Villain, among others. Suri has mostly done films that saw Emraan Hashmi in the lead. The filmmaker is best known for the thriller genre, and his next with Kumar is also touted to be an action-thriller.

'Psycho' will have a 40-day filming schedule

Per Bollywood Hungama's report, filming for Psycho is slated to begin in the first half of 2024. Quoting a source close to the development, the report said that given Kumar's past films, this movie will be shot in a tight schedule of 40 days. The report also added that the preparations for the title are expected to begin soon.

'Psycho' will be Shetty's first non-directorial production venture

Shetty ventured into production with his 2014 film Singham Returns. Since then, he has produced at least seven films, apart from the two upcoming titles - Singham Again and Indian Police Force. Interestingly, all films backed by his production banner, Rohit Shetty Productions, were directed by Shetty himself. However, Psycho will be the first production that is not helmed by him.

More about Kumar's upcoming titles

The actor was last seen in Mission Raniganj, a thriller movie directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. He has at least half a dozen films that are looking at a release in 2024. These include his Marathi debut title Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, the remake of Soorarai Pottru, Sky Force, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2, Singham Again, and others.