By Namrata Ganguly 05:52 pm Oct 27, 202305:52 pm

Best Nicolas Cage movies to watch

Nicolas Cage has undoubtedly shined as one of the best Hollywood talents despite several ups and downs that he has faced. His filmography has almost all genres- from comedy, action, drama, and fantasy, to horror. From his breakthrough role in Raising Arizona to his Oscar-winning role in Leaving Las Vegas, here are some of his best movies and most iconic roles.

'Raising Arizona' (1987)

Touted to be his breakout role from where his career took off, Cage portrays HI McDunnough in the Coen Brothers's classic crime comedy film Raising Arizona. Cage showcases his comedic prowess and unique ability to infuse mysterious characters with depth as a lovable but misguided ex-convict who, along with his wife, embarks on a wild journey to steal a baby.

'Leaving Las Vegas' (1995)

Based on John O'Brien's semi-autobiographical 1990 namesake novel, Mike Figgis's 1995 drama film Leaving Las Vegas stars Cage as Ben Sanderson. He won an Academy Award for his performance in the film. Cage's performance is a haunting and deeply affecting portrayal of a man spiraling into self-destructive alcoholism. His depiction is a powerful exploration of the human condition and the depths of addiction.

'Adaptation' (2003)

Directed by Spike Jonze and written by Charlie Kaufman and Susan Orlean, the 2002 meta-comedy-drama film Adaptation stars Cage as twin brothers, Charlie and Donald Kaufman, each with distinct personalities. Cage's ability to seamlessly switch between the two characters is a testament to his skill as an actor. His nuanced portrayal is not only entertaining but also a clever exploration of identity and creativity.

'Mandy' (2018)

In the 2018 cult classic Mandy, directed by Panos Cosmatos, Cage delivers a mesmerizing performance that's quintessentially Cage. Portraying a man seeking vengeance after the brutal murder of his artist girlfriend Mandy, Cage showcases a whirlwind of intense emotions, ranging from grief to fury. He immerses himself in the role, giving a surreal performance that perfectly complements the film's dark and hallucinatory narrative.

'Pig' (2021)

Directed by Michael Sarnoski, the 2021 drama film Pig is based on a story co-written by him with Vanessa Block. In this contemplative and understated role, he portrays a reclusive truffle hunter searching for his beloved pig. Cage's nuanced performance conveys a profound sense of loss, pain, and determination, elevating the film from a simple premise to a poignant exploration of human connection.