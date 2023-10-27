'Transformers' to 'Pain Hustlers': 5 Friday releases on OTT

1/6

Entertainment 3 min read

'Transformers' to 'Pain Hustlers': 5 Friday releases on OTT

By Namrata Ganguly 05:36 pm Oct 27, 202305:36 pm

Shows, movies released on OTT on Friday (October 27)

Now that the Navratri and Durga Puja long weekend is over, we all feel a little low and don't know what to do in the upcoming weekend. We are here to help you with our list to make the most of your weekend from across genres- be it gripping dramas, comedies, thrillers, horror, or superhero movies, series that were released on Friday (October 27).

2/6

'Pain Hustlers' (October 27- Netflix)

Pain Hustlers stars Emily Blunt as Liza Drake, a blue-collar single mom who has just lost her job and is at the end of her rope. She has a chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner, portrayed by Chris Evans. The meeting puts her on an upward trajectory economically but dubious path ethically as she becomes entangled in a dangerous racketeering scheme.

3/6

'Sister Death' (October 27- Netflix)

The supernatural horror film Sister Death marks the return of director Paco Plaza's Veronica universe. Set in post-war Spain, it follows Narcisa, a young novice with supernatural powers who arrives at a former convent, now a school for girls, to become a teacher. The film unfolds as strange events and increasingly disturbing situations torment her leading to unraveling dark secrets, as per Netflix.

4/6

'Cobweb' (October 27- Lionsgate Play)

In his directorial debut, Samuel Bodin directed the horror thriller film Cobweb which stars Lizzy Caplan, Woody Norman, Cleopatra Coleman, and Antony Starr. It follows an eight-year-old Peter tortured by an incessant "tapping" sound coming out from the inside of his bedroom walls. However, his parents ignore his growing anxiety claiming it's his imagination. Soon, he begins to suspect his parents hiding dark secrets.

5/6

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' (October 27- Amazon Prime Video)

Set during the '90s when a new faction of Transformers - the Maximals - join the Autobots as allies in the battle for Earth, Transformers 7: Rise of Beasts follows Optimus Prime and the Autobots as they take on their biggest challenge yet. When a new threat capable of destroying the entire planet emerges, they must team up with the Maximals to save Earth.

6/6

'LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red' (October 27- Disney+ Hotstar)

The original special, LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red, features fan-favorite superheroes in LEGO brick form. The series features Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, and Hulk. As per Marvel's synopsis, they've come together to help save the day. "This time, it's The Collector the team is up against who has decided it's time to collect, the Avengers."