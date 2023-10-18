Sophia Bush-Ashlyn Harris: What to know about their rumored relationship

1/7

Entertainment 2 min read

Sophia Bush-Ashlyn Harris: What to know about their rumored relationship

By Namrata Ganguly 03:51 pm Oct 18, 202303:51 pm

All about Sophia Bush and women soccer star Ashlyn Harris dating

A couple of months after American actor Sophia Bush filed for divorce from Grant Hughes, she has allegedly been spending time with US soccer star Ashlyn Harris recently. "After being friends for years, and running in the same social circles, Sophia and Ashlyn went out on their first dinner date a couple of weeks ago," a source told People. Know everything about the development.

2/7

Who is Sophia Bush?

Bush, the 41-year-old American actor, rose to global prominence with her portrayal of Brooke Davis in Mark Schwahn's 2003 coming-of-age sports drama series One Tree Hill which ran for nine seasons till 2012. Following this, she starred in several popular television shows and films including Chicago P.D. (2014-2017), The Hitcher (2007), Stay Alive (2006), and John Tucker Must Die (2006), among others.

3/7

Who is Ashlyn Harris?

Born in Florida, Harris began playing at a very young age. After making her debut for the senior national team in 2013, the 37-year-old American soccer player represented the US women's national soccer team. Harris was also a member of the winning team at the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup in Canada and with the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup team in France.

4/7

Bush and Harris's dating history

Bush married her OTH co-star Chad Michael Murray in 2005 and divorced five months later. She eventually dated actors Jon Foster and Jesse Lee Soffer, OTH co-stars James Lafferty and Austin Nichols, and the late Google program manager Dan Fredinburg before getting married to Hughes in 2022. Harris married fellow soccer player Ali Kreiger in 2019 before filing for divorce last month.

5/7

But social media users have not been kind to news

6/7

Why are people angry at them?

While many are angry at Harris assuming that she cheated on Kreiger with Bush, others are talking about Bush's sexual identity and also that she "broke a [Harris-Kreiger's] family." "I don't know if TikTok is doing the most but...it's saying Bush was having an affair with Harris and that's why she divorced her husband and why Harris is divorcing Krieger (sic)," wrote a netizen.

7/7

Twitter Post