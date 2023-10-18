'Planet Earth' to 'Cosmos': Top 5 docuseries, as per IMDb

By Namrata Ganguly 03:42 pm Oct 18, 2023

IMDb-rated top documentary series

From environment to true crime and everything in between, documentary series shed light on the remarkable diversity of human stories, nature, and the mysteries of the world we inhabit. It's a world where real-life stories, investigations, and explorations come to life on the screen. Let's dive deep into the most acclaimed and highly-rated documentary series, as per IMDb.

'Planet Earth II' (2016)

Planet Earth II is a breathtaking and Primetime Emmy-winning nature docuseries narrated by Sir David Attenborough. It showcases our planet's most stunning and remote habitats, using cutting-edge technology to capture awe-inspiring wildlife footage. From urban jungles to deserts, the series offers an intimate look at the lives of diverse species, delivering a profound and visually stunning exploration of our planet's natural wonders.

'Planet Earth' (2006-2023)

Narrated by Attenborough, Planet Earth is a groundbreaking nature documentary series that transports viewers to the farthest corners of the globe, capturing breathtaking wildlife and natural phenomena in high-definition detail. With a focus on Earth's diverse ecosystems, the four-time Emmy-winning docuseries delivers awe-inspiring visuals and compelling storytelling, deepening our understanding and appreciation of the planet's incredible biodiversity and beauty.

'Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey' (2014)

Narrated by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey explores the wonders of the universe and the mysteries of space and time. A follow-up to Carl Sagan's original series, it combines stunning visual effects with scientific insights to take you on a cosmic journey through the cosmos. This Emmy-winning series explores the laws of time and space.

'Our Planet' (2019-2023)

Yet another Attenborough narration is the 2019 docuseries Our Planet. The visually stunning and environmentally impactful docuseries showcases the details and need of animal migration and highlights the urgent need for conservation. With breathtaking cinematography and in-depth narratives, it brings attention to the wonders of the environment while emphasizing the importance of protecting Earth's ecosystems for future generations.

'Cosmos' (1980)

Cosmos, originally hosted by Carl Sagan in 1980 and later revitalized by Tyson in 2014, is an enlightening and visually captivating docuseries that explores the wonders of the universe. It combines science, history, and philosophy. With awe-inspiring visual effects and profound storytelling, it celebrates the beauty and complexity of the cosmos and takes you on an epic journey through space and time.