'Living Dead' to 'A Quiet Place': Post-apocalyptic Hollywood movies

Post-apocalyptic Hollywood movies to watch

A post-apocalyptic world is where civilization is on the brink of collapse, where the remnants of humanity struggle to survive amid desolation and chaos. And, Hollywood has utilized this for some of the most thrilling storylines. Below are films that will transport you to a future where the rules of society have crumbled, and the very essence of humanity is put to the test.

'A Quiet Place' (2018)

Directed by John Krasinski, the post-apocalyptic sci-fi horror film A Quiet Place stars Krasinski (The Office) and his real-life wife actor Emily Brunt. The two are parents to three children in the Oscar-nominated film. Together, they struggle to raise and protect their children in a dystopian world occupied by blind alien creatures who are hypersensitive to sound.

'Zombieland' (2009)

Ruben Fleischer's post-apocalyptic zombie comedy film Zombieland stars Jesse Eisenberg, Bill Murray, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Amber Heard, and Abigail Breslin. It unfolds in a world overrun by flesh-eating zombies. It follows the unlikely alliance of four survivors as they navigate the dangerous wasteland. Armed with a set of survival rules and wit, they embark on a road trip filled with undead encounters.

'Children of Men' (2006)

While most of the post-apocalyptic worlds in this genre are invaded by aliens, zombies, or viruses, Alfonso Cuarón's dystopian world is set in a bleak, infertility-stricken world. Children of Men follows a disillusioned bureaucrat, who becomes the unlikely guardian of humanity's last hope, a pregnant woman. Amidst societal collapse and government oppression, they embark on a harrowing journey to protect the unborn child.

'28 Days Later' (2002)

Directed by Danny Boyle, 28 Days Later redefined the post-apocalyptic zombie genre. The story unfolds in a desolate London, decimated by a deadly virus that turns people into rage-filled, bloodthirsty maniacs. As a small group of survivors navigates the hauntingly empty city, they confront not only the infected but also the moral dilemmas of a world gone mad.

'Living Dead' (1968, 1978, 1985, 2005, 2007, 2009)

The Living Dead horror film franchise, comprising six films, is an iconic and enduring series in the post-apocalyptic zombie genre. Beginning with George A Romero's 1968 classic Night of the Living Dead, it set the template for the undead apocalypse. These films blend horror, social commentary, and suspense, depicting humanity's struggle to survive amidst hordes of reanimated corpses.