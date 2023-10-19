SSR case: How is Aaditya Thackeray related to SSR, Disha

By Isha Sharma 12:49 pm Oct 19, 2023

Aaditya Thackeray is once again caught in the eye of the storm in SSR's death case

Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray has moved the Bombay High Court, seeking to be heard before the Court passes an order in response to a September PIL that demanded a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian's deaths and Thackeray's arrest. Maharashtra's former cabinet minister, Thackeray filed the plea on October 13 through advocate Rahul Arote, stressing that inquiry is already ongoing.

But first, read what the PIL said

The PIL was filed in September by the Supreme Court & High Court Litigants Association of India through its president, Rashid Khan Pathan. It "demanded the immediate arrest and custodial interrogation of Thackeray [from CBI] in connection with the 'mysterious' deaths of Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput." The plea also asked for a "comprehensive report." The case hasn't yet been heard by HC.

The politician seeks to be heard before the HC

Now, Thackeray has responded through this plea. Arote said, "We have filed an intervention application saying we should be heard before any order is passed. We have said the PIL is not maintainable as the investigation in [SSR's] matter is already on by CBI. How can any order be passed in a PIL when a state machinery is already seized of the probe."

Past: BJP MLA had demanded Thackeray's narco test

Rajput and Salian's untimely deaths became a matter of political blame game. In December 2022, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane claimed that Thackeray was reportedly present at Salian's party (before she died) and must undergo a narco test. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also announced an SIT probe into Salian's case last year. However, CBI ruled her death an "accident."

Deaths: Both Rajput and Salian died in June 2020

Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020, and reports surfaced that he was battling depression. His girlfriend-actor Rhea Chakraborty was called the prime accused by the Rajput family. Before that, on June 8, 2020, Rajput's former manager Salian organized a get-together with her close friends. During this party, she allegedly fell from the balcony and lost her life.

CBI's findings: No link between the two deaths

The CBI has been probing SSR's case since August 2020. Last year, a CBI official told media that no link was found between the two deaths. "Since serious allegations were leveled in [Salian's case] and claims were made [about the deaths' link] as Salian had briefly worked for Rajput, her death has been probed." Per CBI, Salian lost her balance due to "alcohol consumption."