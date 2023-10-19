Durga Puja film songs you must have on your playlist



By Namrata Ganguly 11:54 am Oct 19, 2023



Durga Puja, the biggest and the most celebrated festival for the Bengalis, is about homecoming, cultural revelry, and mostly about celebrating the much-awaited reunion of friends and family as Maa Durga visits her home. Music is an integral part of the Bengali culture and it plays an essential role in the joyous celebrations. These below-listed songs capture the spirit and essence of the festival.

'Dhaker Taley' from 'Paran Jai Jaliya Re' (2009)

Directed by Ravi Kinnagi, the 2009 romantic film Paran Jai Jaliye Re stars Dev and Subhashree Ganguly in the lead. The film is a Bengali remake of the popular 2007 Bollywood film Namastey London starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya, the Dhaker Taley song from the film is one of the most popular and groovy Durga Puja songs.

'O Thakur' from 'Bela Sheshe' (2015)

Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee-directed 2015 family drama film Bela Seshe stars the late actors Soumitra Chatterjee and Swatilekha Sengupta in the lead. It also features an ensemble star cast of Rituparna Sengupta, Kharaj Mukhopadhyay, Aparajita Adhya, Monami Ghosh, and Indrani Dutta. Durga Puja plays an important role in the film when the entire family reunites and it features the popular song O Thakur.

'Dugga Ma' from 'Bolo Dugga Maiki' (2017)

Based on the 2015 Malayalam film Oru Vadakkan Selfie, Raj Chakraborty's 2017 rom-com film Bolo Dugga Maiki stars Ankush Hazra and Nusrat Jahan in lead roles. Dugga Ma is another groovy Durga Puja song and the dance sequence takes place in a bonedi bari (traditional house) Durga Puja featuring women in the signature red border white saree and men in dhuti and punjabi (kurta).

'Jaago Uma' from 'Uma' (2018)

Directed by Srijit Mukherji, Uma stars Jisshu Sengupta and his real-life daughter Sara Sengupta along with Anjan Dutta, and Anirban Bhattacharya. Based on a true story, it follows a father who makes the entire Kolkata city celebrate Durga Puja in March for his dying daughter. From Durga's arrival to bishorjon, the song Jaago Uma perfectly captures the essence of the festival.

'Gouri Elo' from 'Raktabeej' (2023)

Raktabeej, the latest high-octane Bengali thriller film from the filmmaker duo Roy and Mukherjee, was released in theaters on Thursday. It stars Victor Banerjee, Abir Chatterjee, and Mini Chakraborty in the lead. Even before its release, the song Gouri Elo is already a hit. The film narrates the story of the Burdwan building that caught fire on Mahashtami in 2014.