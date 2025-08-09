Dog found with severed human arm, police launch investigation

A gruesome incident in Karnataka 's Tumakuru district has sparked a major investigation after a dog was spotted with a severed human arm. The shocking sight was first seen by a passerby near Chimpaganahalli village on Thursday morning. The witness immediately alerted the police, who rushed to the scene and launched an extensive search operation.

Discovery details Body parts found at 5 locations During their search, police found mutilated human body parts at five locations within a three-kilometer radius of where the dog was seen. The remains included two arms, two palms, a lump of flesh and parts of intestines. A senior police officer said, "The remains appear to have been discarded recently but decomposition had already set in." However, the head was missing from all recovered body parts.

Ongoing investigation Forensic team, dog squad called in A forensic team and dog squad from Bengaluru have been called to assist in the investigation. The police are now trying to identify the victim and determine where the murder took place. They have also alerted control rooms in Bengaluru, Tumkur, Ramanagara and Chikkaballapur about recent missing person reports, especially those involving women. "We are treating this as a very serious case," said a police official.