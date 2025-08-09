Manipur: 6 extortionists arrested, rifles, grenades, ammo seized India Aug 09, 2025

Security forces in Manipur just cracked down on a string of extortion cases, arresting six people from Imphal East and West.

Four were picked up on Friday, August 8, while targeting local businesses in Telipati.

Another two—linked to the People's Liberation Army and the Kangleipak Communist Party—were caught separately for their roles in intimidation and extortion.