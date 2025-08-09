Next Article
Manipur: 6 extortionists arrested, rifles, grenades, ammo seized
Security forces in Manipur just cracked down on a string of extortion cases, arresting six people from Imphal East and West.
Four were picked up on Friday, August 8, while targeting local businesses in Telipati.
Another two—linked to the People's Liberation Army and the Kangleipak Communist Party—were caught separately for their roles in intimidation and extortion.
Crackdown on extortionists also led to a major weapons bust
These arrests also led to a major weapons bust. Security teams recovered rifles, homemade pistols, over 260 rounds of ammo, explosives, and even grenades from different locations across Imphal.
This crackdown is being seen as a big step toward making the area safer for everyone living and working there.