Nashik: 1 dead, 11 injured as tempo hits students
A heartbreaking accident hit Nashik on Friday evening when a speeding tempo carrying tomatoes lost control and plowed into students crossing the Mumbai-Agra highway.
Sadly, one student, Akshay Ramesh Mahale, lost his life and 11 others—including a student's mother—were seriously injured.
Protests break out over accident
The crash sparked protests from local residents, frustrated by repeated accidents on this stretch.
State school education minister Dadaji Bhuse stepped in to help with rescue efforts and checked in on the injured at the hospital.
Police promised action to improve road safety, calming the crowd and reopening the highway soon after.