Ghosts or just reflections? Illusion from old video sparks debate
A strange old video from Phuket International Airport is making the rounds again, showing what looks like people walking down a jet bridge—except there's no plane parked outside.
The clip, caught by a pilot in 2017, got everyone talking about ghosts and even linked it to a deadly 2007 plane crash nearby that killed over 90 people.
But experts have stepped in to clear things up: those "passengers" are just reflections on the glass, thanks to bright terminal lights creating an optical illusion.
Even so, the video keeps popping up and sparking curiosity online.
Internet mysteries
It's one of those internet mysteries that grabs your attention—a mix of spooky vibes and real-life tragedy, debunked by science but still hard to ignore.
It shows how easily our eyes (and imaginations) can be tricked, especially when stories from the past resurface online.