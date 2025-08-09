Ghosts or just reflections? Illusion from old video sparks debate India Aug 09, 2025

A strange old video from Phuket International Airport is making the rounds again, showing what looks like people walking down a jet bridge—except there's no plane parked outside.

The clip, caught by a pilot in 2017, got everyone talking about ghosts and even linked it to a deadly 2007 plane crash nearby that killed over 90 people.

But experts have stepped in to clear things up: those "passengers" are just reflections on the glass, thanks to bright terminal lights creating an optical illusion.

Even so, the video keeps popping up and sparking curiosity online.