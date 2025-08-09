Kulgam encounter enters 9th day; 2 soldiers killed in action

An encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir 's Kulgam district has entered its ninth day, with two army soldiers killed in action. The soldiers, Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, were killed during the operation. The Indian Army's 15 Corps headquarters confirmed their "supreme sacrifice" on social media, offering condolences to their families.

Operation details Encounter broke out on August 1 The encounter started last Friday after a joint operation by the Army, police, and CRPF in Akhal area on an intelligence tip-off about a large group of terrorists. In the initial exchange of fire, one local terrorist was killed. The operation has been challenging due to difficult terrain and forest cover, with reports indicating at least three foreign terrorists involved who are well-trained in jungle warfare.

Tactical approach Drones, attack helicopters being used to neutralize terrorists The ongoing operation is one of the biggest anti-terrorist operations in recent times, with hundreds of troops involved. Security forces are using drones and attack helicopters to neutralize the terrorists. Drones have been seen dropping explosives on target areas amid heavy firing and occasional explosions. Despite these efforts, the terrorists remain well-entrenched in a densely forested area, making it difficult for security forces to track them down.