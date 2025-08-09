No caste certificate, no reservation: Maharashtra youth's merit-based job
Avinash, a Dalit candidate, just got a government port job based entirely on his test scores—no reservation needed.
His family chose not to use a caste certificate for the reserved quota, even though he ranked high enough in the general category.
Father backs son's choice to stick to merit
Avinash's dad, Dagadoo, backed his son's choice to avoid using their caste status for an advantage.
Even when a friend offered to arrange a certificate for money, they turned it down.
For them, sticking to merit and fairness mattered more than taking an easier path.
How old biases still linger in the system
After some initial hesitation from officials—one manager admitted feeling uneasy about Avinash "blocking" an open seat—his appointment was cleared legally and medically.
The story shines a light on how old biases still linger in the system, even when someone earns their spot fair and square.