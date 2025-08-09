Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR, IMD issues red alert for today

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have been hit by heavy rainfall since Friday night, triggering waterlogging in several areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi and parts of NCR on Saturday. The alert was first issued at 6:20am and updated at 7:00am warning of light to moderate rainfall likely continuing over most parts of Delhi, with intense spells likely over eastern and central regions.

Weather forecast Gusty winds likely, rain recorded at several places The IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning across the entire Delhi-NCR region. Gusty winds of 30-40km/h are also likely. The alert is valid till 10:00am on Saturday and covers areas such as Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak in Haryana, Bhiwari in Rajasthan, and additional areas like Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, and Charkhi Dadri. By Saturday morning, Safdarjung recorded 78.7mm of rain while Pragati Maidan saw a whopping 100.3mm downpour in just 24 hours.

Advisory issued IMD issues advisory for residents The IMD has also issued an advisory predicting possible waterlogging, traffic congestion, and reduced visibility due to the downpour. The weather department has advised residents to avoid standing near weak structures. Despite no further alerts for the week ahead, light rain with thunderstorms is expected over the next six days. Independence Day may witness partly cloudy skies with chances of light rain or thunderstorms, bringing temperatures down to 22 to 33 degrees Celsius.