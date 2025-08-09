Next Article
2 soldiers killed in J&K encounter; operation against terrorists continues
Two Indian soldiers lost their lives during a major anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.
Security forces have been searching the Akhal forest for nine days, using drones and helicopters to track down heavily armed militants after a specific intel tip-off.
The fallen soldiers have been identified as L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh.
Chinar Corps pays tribute to soldiers
The Chinar Corps paid heartfelt tribute to the soldiers, calling their courage inspiring for everyone in uniform.
Both were among four troops injured in the firefight; sadly, two didn't make it.
With well-armed terrorist groups active in the area, security forces are pushing ahead with the mission despite tough challenges.