Next Article
Chandigarh: Traffic cop critically injured after Mercedes hits him
A Chandigarh traffic cop, Head Constable Data Ram, was left critically injured on Friday morning when his motorcycle was hit by a Mercedes near the Sector 16/17 dividing road.
The crash was so intense that it wrecked his bike and knocked off its fuel tank, leaving him seriously hurt.
Driver booked for rash driving
At the time, the traffic lights weren't working and cops were manually directing vehicles.
After the accident, Ram was rushed to a local hospital before being shifted to PGIMER for advanced care.
The Mercedes driver has been booked for rash driving under Section 281 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, while police are still investigating if the non-working signals played a part in what happened.