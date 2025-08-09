No bank operations in India on August 9: Here's why
Heads up—banks all over India will be shut on Saturday, August 9, 2025, for Raksha Bandhan.
This lines up with the usual second Saturday holiday, so there's no in-person banking that day.
The RBI has confirmed this closure under official rules.
Other holidays in August
August is packed with bank holidays, including Independence Day (August 15) and Ganesh Chaturthi from August 27.
Some places also have local festivals like Jhulan Purnima (August 9) and Sikkim's Tendong Lho Rum Faat (August 8).
What to do if you have urgent work?
On August 9, you won't be able to visit branches or clear cheques. Digital banking and ATMs should still work, but might be limited.
If you need to handle anything urgent, try to get it done before the holiday hits.
The RBI has shared detailed state-wise schedules if you want to double-check dates.