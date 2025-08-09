Next Article
Cloudburst floods Chandigarh, knee-deep water on roads
A sudden cloudburst dropped 86mm of rain in just 90 minutes over parts of Chandigarh, flooding roads and leaving people wading through knee-deep water.
The rain mostly hit the western sectors, while the airport barely saw a drizzle.
Traffic comes to standstill across major sectors
The flooding brought traffic to a standstill across major sectors—short trips turned into hour-long waits as signals failed and police stepped in to direct cars.
A bridge at Rose Garden collapsed, and another in Mohali gave way again, cutting off five villages.
Sukhna Lake hits danger mark
With Sukhna Lake hitting its danger mark, officials opened floodgates to release water downstream after alerting local areas.
More unstable weather is expected by August 8, with humid days ahead—so keep an umbrella handy if you're heading out.