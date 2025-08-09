Next Article
Why Goa's politicians are pushing to legalize banned sport
Goa's politicians are pushing to legalize "dhirio," a traditional bullfight where two bulls face off until one backs down.
The sport, banned since 1996 for animal cruelty, still pops up illegally at village festivals, with police crackdowns and injuries not stopping the action.
What's at stake?
This isn't just about a sport—lawmakers say dhirio is part of Goan culture and could even boost tourism if brought back legally.
They're eyeing changes like Tamil Nadu's jallikattu rules to make it official.
But animal rights groups warn that letting bulls fight for entertainment raises real concerns about cruelty and safety.
Now, the government has to figure out how—or if—it can balance tradition with animal welfare laws.