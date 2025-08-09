Why Goa's politicians are pushing to legalize banned sport

What's at stake?

This isn't just about a sport—lawmakers say dhirio is part of Goan culture and could even boost tourism if brought back legally.

They're eyeing changes like Tamil Nadu's jallikattu rules to make it official.

But animal rights groups warn that letting bulls fight for entertainment raises real concerns about cruelty and safety.

Now, the government has to figure out how—or if—it can balance tradition with animal welfare laws.