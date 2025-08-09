Punjab government to give ₹1cr to slain soldier's family
After Lance Dafadar Daljeet Singh lost his life in a freak boulder accident in Ladakh, the Punjab government is giving his family ₹1 crore in support.
Defense Services Welfare Minister Mohinder Bhagat made the announcement, making it clear that the state stands by those who serve.
More on the support offered
Singh's family received an immediate ₹6 lakh, with the rest coming soon.
His brother will get a government job, and their village school will be renamed to honor Daljeet Singh—plus a memorial gate at the village entrance.
Bhagat offered condolences and assured them they're not alone during this tough time.
The state stepping up shows respect for sacrifice
It's a reminder that when tragedy hits those serving at the borders, real support matters—not just words.
The state stepping up with meaningful help shows respect for sacrifice and keeps community bonds strong.