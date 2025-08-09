Kerala clergy stopped in Odisha, called 'forced converters;' CM reacts India Aug 09, 2025

On Wednesday in Odisha's Balasore district, right-wing activists stopped vehicles carrying Christian nuns and priests from Kerala, accusing them of forced conversions.

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition leader V D Satheesan called the incident a "witch hunt" and warned it was an attack on India's secular values.

The clergy were released after police confirmed there was no harm or complaint.