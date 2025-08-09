Heavy rain in Bengaluru causes traffic snarls, health hazards
Bengaluru's been hit with heavy rains, and it's causing a lot of headaches—think waterlogged streets, slowed-down commutes, and plenty of frustration for anyone trying to get around.
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for August 9 and 10, so more rain is on the way.
Folks in low-lying areas are especially worried about health issues from all the standing water.
Weather forecast and traffic updates
Traffic is moving at a crawl on key routes like Vaddarapalya-Hennur and Ramamurthy Nagar-Kasturi Nagar, thanks to flooding and ongoing KPTCL work near Panathur.
The weather forecast says cloudy skies and on-and-off rain will stick around until August 14, with temps hovering near 29°C during the day and dropping to around 20°C at night.
If you're heading out, be ready for slow travel—and don't forget your umbrella!