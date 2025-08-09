Heavy rain in Bengaluru causes traffic snarls, health hazards India Aug 09, 2025

Bengaluru's been hit with heavy rains, and it's causing a lot of headaches—think waterlogged streets, slowed-down commutes, and plenty of frustration for anyone trying to get around.

The IMD has put out a yellow alert for August 9 and 10, so more rain is on the way.

Folks in low-lying areas are especially worried about health issues from all the standing water.