Delhi-NCR wakes up to rain; orange alert issued
Delhi-NCR woke up to a downpour on Saturday, with the IMD putting out an orange alert for several districts.
Expect moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning through the day.
Yellow alerts are also in place for parts of southwest Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gautambudhnagar, Palwal, and Gurgaon.
Waterlogging, traffic jams reported
The rain has already caused serious waterlogging and traffic jams in spots like Shastri Bhawan, R.K. Puram, Moti Bagh, and Mathura Road—so commutes are going to be rough.
Daytime temperatures will hover around 32-34°C (and nights won't get much cooler), so keep an umbrella handy and stay safe if you're heading out.