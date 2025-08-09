Delhi-NCR wakes up to rain; orange alert issued

Waterlogging, traffic jams reported

The rain has already caused serious waterlogging and traffic jams in spots like Shastri Bhawan, R.K. Puram, Moti Bagh, and Mathura Road—so commutes are going to be rough.

Daytime temperatures will hover around 32-34°C (and nights won't get much cooler), so keep an umbrella handy and stay safe if you're heading out.