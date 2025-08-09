Next Article
UP's weather: Double the usual rainfall recorded this week
Uttar Pradesh has seen double its usual rainfall in the first week of August—104.1mm instead of the normal 51.4mm.
Meteorologists say this wet streak is likely to continue across the state until September.
On-ground impact of the deluge
This much rain sounds cool, but it's causing real problems: 17 districts are flooded, affecting over 84,000 people and damaging homes and farmland.
Major rivers like the Ganga and Yamuna are running above danger levels, so low-lying areas need to stay alert.
Lucknow's weather and daily life
East UP got hit with a 90% surplus in rain, while West UP saw an even bigger jump at 120%.
Meanwhile, Lucknow's weather is sticking to cloudy skies and mild temps (25-32°C), so daily life goes on—just don't forget your umbrella!