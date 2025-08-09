Next Article
Karnataka proposes free education in local language till class 8
Karnataka is looking to shake up its education system with a new policy that puts Kannada and local culture front and center.
The draft suggests kids learn in Kannada or their mother tongue plus English until class 5, and continue with Kannada as the main language through middle school.
Education system overhaul
If this goes through, students could get free schooling from ages 6 to 18, making it easier for more kids to stay in school.
Textbooks would be tailored to Karnataka's own history and values instead of just national content, and private schools would have stricter rules to follow.
The big idea: help students connect more with their roots while still learning what they need for the future.