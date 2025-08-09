Next Article
PhD student dies by suicide, accuses peer of harassment
Anamitra Roy, a 25-year-old PhD student at IISER Kalyani, West Bengal, died by suicide in early April.
He was found unconscious in his lab and later passed away in hospital.
In a note left behind, Roy accused fellow student Sourabh Biswas of harassment and ragging.
Administration seemed more focused on protecting lab's reputation
Roy wrote that he repeatedly reported Biswas's behavior to their supervisor and the institute's anti-ragging cell but nothing changed.
He also shared his battles with childhood abuse, autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and depression.
Roy said the administration seemed more focused on protecting the lab's reputation than addressing his complaints—raising concerns about how such cases are handled on campus.