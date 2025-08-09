Supreme Court debates NOTA option for uncontested elections

What's next?

This case could really shake up how elections work in India.

The Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy says blocking NOTA in these situations takes away a basic choice from voters.

While the government and Election Commission say uncontested elections are rare and not a big deal, the Supreme Court's decision could give everyone more of a voice—even when there's just one name on the ballot.

A hearing on this is set for November 6, so stay tuned!