Supreme Court debates NOTA option for uncontested elections
The Supreme Court is looking into whether voters should get the NOTA (None of the Above) option even when there's only one candidate running.
Right now, if someone runs unopposed, they automatically win—no voting needed.
The bench, led by Justice Suryakant, is questioning if this denies people their right to reject that sole candidate.
What's next?
This case could really shake up how elections work in India.
The Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy says blocking NOTA in these situations takes away a basic choice from voters.
While the government and Election Commission say uncontested elections are rare and not a big deal, the Supreme Court's decision could give everyone more of a voice—even when there's just one name on the ballot.
A hearing on this is set for November 6, so stay tuned!