Maharashtra introduces 'Maharashtra Made Liquor' to tackle debt India Aug 09, 2025

Maharashtra just introduced "Maharashtra Made Liquor" (MML), a new drink category designed to help the state earn an extra ₹3,000 crore and tackle its massive debt.

The idea is to let local liquor units work at full capacity and offer a middle ground between cheap country liquor and pricier Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).