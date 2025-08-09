Next Article
Maharashtra introduces 'Maharashtra Made Liquor' to tackle debt
Maharashtra just introduced "Maharashtra Made Liquor" (MML), a new drink category designed to help the state earn an extra ₹3,000 crore and tackle its massive debt.
The idea is to let local liquor units work at full capacity and offer a middle ground between cheap country liquor and pricier Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).
MML will only be produced within Maharashtra
MML will only be produced within Maharashtra, with alcohol content capped at 42.8%.
Only self-owned businesses can make it—no foreign investors or outside companies allowed.
This move revives a stalled 2007 plan, focusing on boosting local industry while keeping everything homegrown.