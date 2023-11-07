Rituparna Sengupta's birthday: 5 unmissable performances by top Bengali actor

Entertainment 2 min read

By Namrata Ganguly 02:10 am Nov 07, 202302:10 am

One of the most acclaimed Bengali actors, Rituparna Sengupta, has given nearly 35 years of her life to acting. She had a career full of ups and downs, but, made sure to maintain a balance between commercial and art films and earned numerous accolades and critical acclaim throughout her career. On her 53rd birthday, here are some of her best performances.

'Dahan' (1997)

Sengupta delivered a standout performance in Rituparno Ghosh's 1997 Bengali social drama film Dahan, based on Suchitra Bhattacharya's namesake story. Her portrayal of Romita, a woman who becomes a victim of a horrifying molestation incident, showcases her exceptional acting prowess. In a compelling performance, Sengupta conveys her character's emotional turmoil, strength, and resilience. Her nuanced act contributes significantly to the film's powerful narrative.

'Utsab' (2000)

The iconic family drama film Utsab stars Sengupta, Madhabi Mukherjee, Mamata Shankar, Prasenjit Chatterjee, Pradip Mukherjee, Arpita Pal, and Deepankar De. In yet another collaboration with Ghosh, she portrays a complex character dealing with a strained relationship within her family. Sengupta's portrayal captures the subtleties of her character's emotions and inner turmoil, earning critical acclaim for her compelling and sensitive performance.

'Paromitar Ek Din' (2000)

Sengupta's performance in the 2000 Bengali film Paromitar Ek Din is both touching and memorable. In this thought-provoking drama directed by and starring Aparna Sen, she takes on the role of Sanaka, a young woman struggling with the complexities of family dynamics and societal expectations. Sengupta captures the essence of her character's journey as she navigates a challenging path.

'Anuranan' (2006)

Starring Sengupta, Rahul Bose, Raima Sen, and Rajat Kapoor, the 2006 National Award-winning film Anuranan is the directorial debut of Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. Sengupta skillfully portrays the character of Nandita, a woman whose life takes unexpected turns as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery and companionship with her husband's friends. Sengupta's nuanced performance captures the evolving dynamics and emotional depth of her character.

'Rajkahini' (2015)

Sengupta delivered one of her career-best and most powerful performances in the 2015 Srijit Mukherjee-directed historical drama film Rajkahini. She takes on the role of Begum Jaan, a charismatic, resilient, and fierce brothel madam during India's partition in 1947. Sengupta's portrayal brings depth and authenticity to her character, navigating the complexities of the time and the emotional turmoil of the women in her care.