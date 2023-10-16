Anirudh Ravichander's birthday: Decoding his contribution to 'Jawan's success

By Isha Sharma

Happy birthday, Anirudh Ravichander!

Music composer-singer Anirudh Ravichander is currently the man of the hour. While he was already prominently known in the South Indian states due to his work on films such as 3, Maari, Jersey, and Vikram, he recently garnered nationwide acclaim for composing the music of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, directed by Atlee. On his 33rd birthday, let's decode his contribution to the all-time blockbuster.

'Jawan's background score and main theme

No matter if you find yourself rooting for Jawan or not, it's tough not to praise the main background score/main theme composed by Ravichander. It plays during the most consequential points in the movie and helps elevate a lot of mass scenes, something that is of utmost importance in a masala thriller like Jawan, where the audience only wants to whistle for the hero.

Presented mother's love through 'Aararaari Raaro'

Aararaari Raaro has been hailed by several fans as Jawan's most endearing, heartfelt song that directly pierces the heart. Sung by Deepthi Suresh, written by Irshad Kamil (Hindi lyrics), and filmed on Deepika Padukone, it appears in the second half of the thriller. The soft, sentimental melody focuses on the love and unbreakable bond between a mother and her young son.

'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya': Quintessential foot-tapping number

Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya (Hindi), which Ravichander also crooned alongside Vishal Dadlani and Shilpa Rao, provides Jawan with a rush of adrenaline and a dose of pulsating, thumping energy. The song plays both in the first half and then toward the end when the movie is wrapped up, allowing viewers to completely get soaked in the larger-than-life, celebratory experience that large-scale films famously provide.

'Chaleya' testimony to Nayanthara-SRK's chemistry

The romantic song Chaleya marked yet another association between Arijit Singh and Khan, who have previously collaborated on songs such as Kashmir Tu Main Kanyakumari, Hawayein, and Gerua, among others. A breezy melody that demonstrated the sizzling chemistry between first-time co-performers Nayanthara and Khan, Chaleya (Hindi) is written by Kumaar, with female vocals by Rao. It was shot in Mumbai.

'Jawan' soundtrack available in multiple languages

Since Jawan was also released in Tamil and Telugu, Ravichander worked with multiple singers and lyricists. While the Tamil lyrics were mostly penned by Vivek, the Telugu lyrics were by Chandrabose. Indo-American rapper-singer Raja Kumari was also roped in for the film's title track.