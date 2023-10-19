Sunny Deol's birthday: Films that earned him 'Indian Rambo's tag

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

Last seen in 'Gadar 2,' Sunny Deol rose to fame as one of the best action heroes in the 1980s

Sunny Deol is known for some path-breaking films such as Damini and Ghatak, among many others. He rose to popularity in the 1980s for performing in successful films of different genres. Deol, best known for his action films, also earned the moniker of Indian Rambo. On his 67th birthday, let's revisit some of the films that made him an action hero.

'Arjun'

Directed by Rahul Rawail, features Dimple Kapadia and Deol in the lead roles. It is considered Deol's best action film of his career. It revolves around a young educated but unemployed Arjun Malvankar, who is frustrated with the corruption in the system. It was later remade into Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada languages. Presently, the film's rights are owned by Red Chillies Entertainment.

'Ghayal'

Rajkumar Santoshi made his directorial debut with the superhit film Ghayal, starring Meenakshi Seshadri and Deol, among others. The film set multiple box-office records in the '90s and grossed around Rs. 20 crore. It also bagged numerous awards, including the National Film Awards. Later, in 2016, the film's sequel titled Ghayal Once Again was released, directed and written by Deol.

'Border'

From his iconic dialogues in the film to the action sequences during the climax, Deol is most loved for his role as Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri. Written, directed, and produced by JP Dutta, Border also featured Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, and others. It is based on the Battle of Longewala which took place during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'

This film and its success need no introduction. Directed by Anil Sharma, Deol starred as the lead actor with Ameesha Patel playing the female protagonist, and Amrish Puri as the antagonist. The scene where Deol lifts a hand pump became one of the most iconic scenes in the history of Indian cinema. Its sequel, Gadar 2 (2023), became a bigger success than the original.