Box office collection: '12th Fail' passes with flying colors

By Aikantik Bag 09:26 am Nov 02, 202309:26 am

'12th Fail' box office collection

12th Fail is on the verge of becoming a new box office phenomenon in Bollywood. The Vikrant Massey-headlined film opened to weak numbers but has picked up its pace owing to positive word of mouth. The film received rave reviews from critics and now it is picking up gradual pace at the commercial front. The movie has a good window until the Diwali releases.

Exciting weekend ahead for the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial earned Rs. 1.8 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 11.69 crore in India. The exponential rise in weekdays projects a lucrative weekend ahead. The cast includes Palak Lalwani, Medha Shankar, Sanjay Bishnoi, Sukumar Tudu, and Harish Khanna, among others. The film is pitted against Tejas.

