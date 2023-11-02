OTT weekend watchlist: 5 titles you shouldn't miss

OTT weekend watchlist: 5 titles you shouldn't miss

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:10 am Nov 02, 2023

'Scam 2003' to 'Aarya,' check out titles releasing on OTT this week

As the weekend approaches, new movies and series are gearing up to release on various streaming platforms. Last week, shows such as Koffee With Karan Season 8, Duranga Season 2, Aspirants Season 2, and many others were released. If you're wondering what new content is releasing this week, then check out our listicle on upcoming shows and films on OTT.

'Locked In'

A film directed by Nour Wazzi, Locked In stars Famke Janssen, Finn Cole, Anna Friel, Rose Williams, Alex Hassell, and Guy Robbins, among others. It surrounds the unhappy married life of Lina (Williams) and her troubled relationship with her mother-in-law Katherine (Janssen), showing how their equation leads to a love triangle and a murder. Date of Release: Wednesday, November 1 Where to watch: Netflix

'Takeshi's Castle'

All those who loved watching Takeshi's Castle can relive their childhood as the show makes a comeback for the Indian audience after 34 years. Starring Bhuvan Bam, the show promises to bring a new set of challenges for the contestants that are filled with terrible obstacles along with a lot of drama. Date of release: Thursday, November 2 Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

'Knuckle Girl'

Adapted from a Korean webtoon, Knuckle Girl is a crime-action movie with Ayaka Miyoshi playing the lead role of a professional boxer. Her character, Ran Tachibana, takes on herself to rescue her sister. She gets in a fight with a criminal organization that controls the underworld. Date of release: Thursday, November 2 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story' - Part 2

The second part of Hansal Mehta's Scam 2003: The Telgi Story features Gagan Dev Riar in the lead role as Abdul Karim Telgi. The first part, which was released on September 1, showed the rise of Telgi's scam. The next installment will revolve around how the scam was exposed and Telgi's fall. Date of release: Friday, November 3 Where to watch: SonyLIV

'Aarya' S03

Sushmita Sen is all set to return as Aarya in the third season of the series that features her in the titular role. The first season was dropped in 2020 followed by its sequel in 2021. A Ram Madhvani creation, the series also bagged an International Emmy Awards nomination. Date of release: Friday, November 3 Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar