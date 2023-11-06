Box office collection: 'Tejas' crashes badly with no hope

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Tejas' crashes badly with no hope

By Aikantik Bag 10:16 am Nov 06, 202310:16 am

'Tejas' box office collection

Kangana Ranaut is one of those actors who showed a promising career and did some stellar work initially but with time has not been able to hold her ground. In recent times, her social media avatar has grabbed more eyeballs than her films and her latest, Tejas has faced the same fate. It has failed to collect Rs. 6 crore even after two weekends.

2/3

Soon to exit the theaters

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action thriller earned Rs. 13 lakh (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 5.83 crore in India. The Sarvesh Mewara directorial received negative reviews from critics too. The cast includes Varun Mitra, Anshul Chauhan, Vishak Nair, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sunit Tandon, and Mohan Agashe, among others. Ronnie Screwvala served as the producer.

3/3

Twitter Post