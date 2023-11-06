BTS's Jungkook's world tour in works? Here's what we know

BTS's Jungkook's world tour in works? Here's what we know

By Tanvi Gupta 10:12 am Nov 06, 202310:12 am

Jungkook's solo world tour: What's in store for ARMYs?

Jungkook, the golden maknae of BTS, has set the music world on fire with his debut album, GOLDEN, released last week. As fans revel in his success, a tantalizing development has taken center stage: a potential Jungkook solo world tour. It all started when Tanu Muino, the director of Jungkook's Standing Next To You music video posted behind-the-scenes photos with "JK World Tour" signage.

Jungkook's 'potential' tour ignited frenzy among ARMYs

Despite the secrecy that veils the situation, a subtle yet evocative hint in the form of "JK World Tour" signage has ignited a frenzy of speculation and optimism among the ARMYs. Fans are eagerly searching for clues about the potential tour announcement. They hope to hear official confirmation from Jungkook or his management soon.

World tour buzz has been there for a while

During a September episode of his talk show, American Top 40, renowned media personality Ryan Seacrest unveiled some insights into Jungkook's aspirations. According to Seacrest, the musician expressed his desire to embark on a world tour but believed he wasn't quite ready for it due to his limited song catalog. However, Seacrest teased ARMYs by stating, "After his album releases, watch out for his tour announcement because he's hitting the road once he's got a set list ready."

Meanwhile, Jungkook won 'Best Song' award at 2023 MTV EMAs

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Jungkook won two awards at the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs). One was for Best Song for his chart-topper SEVEN featuring Latto. The song, which belongs to the GOLDEN album, was released back in July. Jungkook also clinched the Best K-pop award. The spotlight also reached the K-pop group, TXT (Tomorrow X Together) who won the coveted Best Push Artist award.

Here's everything about Jungkook's 'GOLDEN' album

Jungkook's debut solo album—which features an all-English tracklist—is preceded by captivating singles like SEVEN and 3D. The 11-song album boasts some impressive collaborations, including one with DJ trio Major Lazer on the track Closer to You, while music producer DJ Snake takes the helm on Please Don't Change. Ed Sheeran has a co-writing credit on the track Yes or No. Earlier, BigHit announced that Jungkook will hit the stage for a live performance in Seoul on November 20.