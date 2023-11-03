BTS Jungkook's 'GOLDEN' out; 'Standing Next to You' MV inside

BTS Jungkook's 'GOLDEN' out; 'Standing Next to You' MV inside

By Aikantik Bag 11:08 am Nov 03, 2023

'GOLDEN' is out now on all major audio platforms

BTS's Jungkook's debut solo album GOLDEN was in the buzz for a long time and finally, the pop star has dropped it. Coinciding with the album launch, the music video for the lead single Standing Next to You was also released, featuring a contemporary spin on classic disco funk vibes. The track encapsulates the notion of overcoming any hardship together, underlining that love surpasses any barrier.

More about the album

The new album is already a revelation as it marks the collaboration of distinct styles of music. Jungkook has collaborated with Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Major Lazer, and DJ Snake. The album consists of 11 tracks including the earlier released 3D ft. Jack Harlow and SEVEN ft. Latto. Fans are currently going gaga and expressing their love for the K-pop star on social media.

