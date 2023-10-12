Beyoncé, Adam Sandler attend Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' film premiere

By Aikantik Bag 01:07 pm Oct 12, 202301:07 pm

Beyoncé attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' film premiere

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film made its grand debut at the Grove in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The star-studded event was attended by celebrities like Beyoncé, Adam Sandler, Julia Garner, Maren Morris, Flava Flav, Karamo Brown, Hayley Kiyoko, Becca Tilley, Simu Liu, Molly Sims, Jennifer Meyer, and Mariska Hargitay. The open-air LA mall was closed for the event, allowing fans to gather along the red carpet.

Swift expressed gratitude to fans and crew

Before the screening kicked off, Swift personally addressed each theater-goer and expressed her gratitude to everyone who supported the tour. She thanked her band, dancers, and crew for their unwavering dedication and hard work throughout the tour. Swift also recognized the fans' passion and preparation for attending her shows, mentioning that their enthusiasm helped her and her team overcome any personal struggles they might have been facing.

The film captures the record-breaking concert tour

Directed by Sam Wrench, the Eras Tour film captures Swift's phenomenal concert across three shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The tour has already shattered records with its massive ticket sales and is projected to rake in at least $100M at the domestic box office. Internationally, the movie is set to open in 4,150 theaters across 90 countries and is expected to generate an additional $30M to $50M.