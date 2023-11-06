Box office collection: '12th Fail' shows enormous growth

Vikrant Massey has been an adept actor and over the years, he has donned varied shades of characters. His recent film 12th Fail has been nothing short of a revolution as it started slow and then gained momentum and has now surpassed the Rs. 21 crore mark at the box office. The movie received rave reviews from critics too.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial earned Rs. 3.5 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 21.72 crore in India. The movie revolves around UPSC aspirants' struggle in India. The cast includes Medha Shankar, Palak Lalwani, Sanjay Bishnoi, Sukumar Tudu, Suraj Naagar, and Harish Khanna, among others. The project is also bankrolled by Chopra.

