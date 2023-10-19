Box office collection: 'Thank You For Coming' crashes further

By Aikantik Bag 09:35 am Oct 19, 2023

Sex comedies have a very niche audience and it becomes tougher for the makers to make it a box office success. The genre is not much explored in Bollywood and its latest offering Thank You For Coming has been disappointing on the commercial front too. Initially, there was buzz surrounding the Bhumi Pednekar-headlined film, especially after its Toronto International Film Festival premiere.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Karan Boolani directorial earned Rs. 10 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 6.85 crore in India. The movie is likely to end its journey this week. The cast includes Dolly Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Kundrra, among others. The project is bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

